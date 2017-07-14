Taking on Gov. Abbott will be a steep climb for opponents

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is running for his second term to be the chief executive of the state of Texas, making the announcement Friday in downtown San Antonio.

To become governor in Texas, you have to get the majority of Republican primary voters to pick you. That’s around 800,000 people. No statewide politician is as popular with them as Greg Abbott, with an approval rating of 90 percent among Tea Party voters.

“That makes him pretty bulletproof, or at least pretty intimidating,” said Jim Henson with the Texas Policy Project. His non-partisan organization does regular polling on Texas politicians and issues.

Henson says a key to that is how Abbott taps into their number one issue: immigration and border security.

“This is one of the reasons why you saw Greg Abbott embrace the sanctuary cities issue and sign that bill in a way that channeled his support for that bill directly to Republican voters via Facebook live in a way that frankly, didn’t require him to share any of the credit with anyone else,” said Henson.

That and a boatload of money doesn’t hurt either. Nearing $40 million, he can outspend any other Texas politician.

“That war chest sends a signal to people that any challenge to Gov. Abbott is going to be met with a massive retaliation, if you will,” said Henson.

Democrats are holding on to hope as they expect a backlash against President Donald Trump to trickle down to Texas. They already have near-record numbers for Congressional candidates spread out across Texas.

“The game has changed. We believe, structurally, the playing field has changed,” said Cliff Walker, the political director for the Texas Democratic Party.

Currently, Democrats have not fielded a challenger to Gov. Abbott and all but two other statewide races. Walker says it’s too early. Past Democratic candidates announced in the fall.

“We are talking to some authentic, dynamic leaders, who have a real track record of delivering solutions. And we are ready,” said Walker.

As of now, Gov. Abbott steps into the field unopposed.

According to the Texas Politics Project, he is the most popular Republican elected official statewide. That’s followed by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, then Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Many believe Patrick could be the only real challenger to Abbott on the Republican side. Patrick told KXAN earlier this year he’s not running against Abbott. Instead, with $17 million in the bank, he plans to run again for lieutenant governor.