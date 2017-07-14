Stuntman on ‘The Walking Dead’ dies after fall

KXAN Staff Published:
Stuntman John Bernecker's IMDB page. (via IMDB)
Stuntman John Bernecker's IMDB page. (via IMDB)

ATLANTA, Ga. (KXAN) — A stuntman for the hit show The Walking Dead died after he fell approximately 25 feet while on set this week in Atlanta.

WSB-TV in Atlanta reports John Bernecker died Wednesday, after succumbing to injuries from blunt force trauma. On Thursday, AMC released a statement stating, “We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set.”

Bernecker, 33, was immediately taken to the hospital after the fall and AMC said they temporarily shut down production.

Lauren Cohan, the actress who plays Maggie, tweeted Thursday about Bernecker.

Entertainment Weekly reports Bernecker performed stunt work on numerous files over the past few years, including The Fate of the Furious and Logan.

