St. David’s Emergency Center in Bastrop closed due to water outage

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — St. David’s Emergency Center in Bastrop is temporarily closed due to a water outage impacting city residents.

In the event of a medical emergency, residents should call 911.

St. David’s South Austin Medical Center CEO Todd Steward says they will update the community when the emergency center is back open.

A boil water notice, which initially covered the entire city, was reduced at around 2:20 p.m. to include only the area east of Arena Drive to Tahitian Drive, which includes the emergency center.