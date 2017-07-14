St. David’s Emergency Center in Bastrop closed due to water outage

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — St. David’s Emergency Center in Bastrop is temporarily closed due to a water outage impacting city residents.
In the event of a medical emergency, residents should call 911.
St. David’s South Austin Medical Center CEO Todd Steward says they will update the community when the emergency center is back open.
A boil water notice, which initially covered the entire city, was reduced at around 2:20 p.m. to include only the area east of Arena Drive to Tahitian Drive, which includes the emergency center.