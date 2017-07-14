Sentencing phase begins for man convicted in east Austin murder

KXAN Staff Published:
Allen Townsend (Austin Police Department Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The sentencing phase for a man who was found guilty of murdering 31-year-old LeQuince Tomlin in 2014 starts Friday morning.

A jury found Allen Townsend, 28, guilty last month after deliberating for less than 45 minutes. Prosecutors say Townsend, along with Terry Stowers, “bum rushed” their way into a unit at the Walnut Creek Apartments on Sprindale Road and asked for Tomlin, who had been sleeping on the living room couch.

The two other people in the apartment were ordered to get on the floor as one of the suspects took money from Tomlin at gunpoint. As the two men were leaving the apartment, one of them shot Tomlin, the affidavit said.

While a jury decided Townsend’s guilty verdict, the defense decided to have Townsend’s sentencing determined by Judge Karen Sage.

