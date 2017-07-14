Reports of Alfred Angelo Bridal closing has customers worried

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For brides-to-be who have purchased their wedding gowns from Alfred Angelo, reports about the company shuttering its stores are unsettling.

On Thursday, the Palm Beach Post reported that employees at Alfred Angelo’s corporate office in Delray Beach, Florida en masse, “carrying boxes, plants and other personal belongings.” The newspaper says they were not able to get a hold of any corporate employees to answer questions about the potential closures.

A look at the company’s website and social media accounts offer no glimpse as to what is going on behind the scenes. In Austin, there is only one Alfred Angelo store at the Shops of Arbor Walk in north Austin.

KENS 5 in San Antonio reports an employee confirmed that the company is closing all of its stores and is filing for bankruptcy. One customer told KENS 5 she received a call from the shop where she bought her dress and they told her that she had to pick it up that night [Wednesday].

“They called me and told me that I had to pick up all of my bridesmaid dresses and pay them off tonight before the store closes,” Kirstynn Stoltz recalled to KENS 5.