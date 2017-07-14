Pflugerville PD reorganizing department, increasing recruiting efforts

FILE - Pflugerville Police Department badge (KXAN FILE Photo)
FILE - Pflugerville Police Department badge (KXAN FILE Photo)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Six new officers are set to be sworn into the Pflugerville Police Department ranks Friday evening, bringing the total force size closer to the number of positions authorized in the department.

A department spokeswoman said PFPD’s authorized force is 87 sworn officers; Friday’s recruit graduation brings the number of officers to 79.

It comes at a time the department is reorganizing “internally to meet the diverse needs of our growing community,” Sara Bustilloz, PFPD’s public information officer, told KXAN in an email.

That includes the creation of a “centralized traffic division” and a streamlining of “several other roles to be more effective with the people we have.”

The department has also worked to increase recruitment efforts to fill the eight spots that will remain open after Friday’s graduation, she said.

If you know someone interested in being a Pflugerville police officer, visit the city website here.

On the CW Austin at 9 and KXAN at 10, Chris Davis digs deeper into what the reorganization means for PFPD and who department recruiters are targeting.

