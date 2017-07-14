Parents arrested after West Texas 5-year-old found to weigh 17 pounds

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Isabel and Robert Rincon (Photo via KMID)
Isabel and Robert Rincon (Photo via KMID)

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Odessa police say the parents of a 5-year-old boy with Down syndrome were arrested after he was found to be severely malnourished and bruised.

Police say 42-year-old Robert Rincon Jr. and 33-year-old Isabel Rincon turned themselves in Thursday. Both remained in jail Friday on bond of $200,000 each on charges of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. Jail records don’t list attorneys for either.

A probable cause affidavit says the boy’s condition was reported to police June 1 after his mother took him to a hospital because of a bruise on his ear. The affidavit says he weighed 17 pounds and had bed sores and bruising.

Police tell the Odessa American that Child Protective Services took custody of the boy, who has been released from the hospital.

