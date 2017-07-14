Old Stagecoach Inn will be moved in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock City Council approved nearly $100,000 for the relocation of the Old Stagecoach Inn. But that cost is just for the actual move of the building, the rest of the project is slated to cost approximately $532,166.

The Old Stagecoach Inn was built in the mid-1800s and served travelers coming through Round Rock area. It’s one of the oldest surviving buildings in the city.

In February, the Round Rock City Council considered several options on whether or not the building should be moved from its current location at 901 Round Rock Ave. to the “Bathing Beach” near Chisholm Trail Crossing Park. The city said it needs to move the structure to make room for the expansion of Ranch to Market 620.

According to the initial feasibility study, the move would happen in three phases:

Phase 1 Initial Work: The historic building should be prepared and stabilized for relocation.

Phase 2 New Site Preparation and Relocation of the Historic Building: The new site must be prepared with a foundation and necessary site work (landscape and grading), and the building will be jacked up and moved by a qualified structural mover.

Phase 3 Stabilization of the Historic Building at the New Site and Mothballing of the Structure: Immediate stabilization of the structure will be required for the long-term preservation of historic materials.

Over the past few months, city staff has worked with the preservation architecture firm Architexas to whittle down the half-a-million dollar budget and shave off $63,000 by using existing city resources to complete select tasks necessary for relocation.