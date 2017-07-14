Man arrested in Kyle Carl’s Jr. armed robbery

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — An 18-year-old man surrendered to police following an armed robbery at a Carl’s Jr. restaurant in Kyle.

Police say Giancarlo Arman Perez brandished a gun as he barged into the restaurant Tuesday night. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran off on foot.

Investigators received several leads pointing to Perez, but he turned himself into police the following day.

Perez is charged with theft, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and terroristic threats. He was booked into the Hays County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $117,500 bond.