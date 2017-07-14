Leander woman donates ‘active shooter’ protection to police

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander Police are now equipped with more protection in the event of an active shooter situation thanks to a donation from a resident.

Police thanked Marilie Walker and her son, Carson Walker in a Facebook post describing the donation. The Walkers donated 10 ballistic vests that officers can wear to help stop rifle rounds; the vests are worn in addition to officers’ standard ballistic vests.

Police departments across the country have been seeking funding for the additional ballistic materials. Austin police began handing out similar vests, which cost $336 each, in February.

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday described officers’ need for extra protection saying, “In the past, this hasn’t been as big of an issue in the country, but as we’ve seen in the last year, very violent crimes have been committed with AR 15s and AK-47s, and quite simply our (existing) vests won’t stop that.”