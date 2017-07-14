Leander woman donates ‘active shooter’ protection to police

KXAN News Published:
Leander Police posted this photo thanking the Walkers for their donations.
Leander Police posted this photo thanking the Walkers for their donations.

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander Police are now equipped with more protection in the event of an active shooter situation thanks to a donation from a resident.

Police thanked Marilie Walker and her son, Carson Walker in a Facebook post describing the donation. The Walkers donated 10 ballistic vests that officers can wear to help stop rifle rounds; the vests are worn in addition to officers’ standard ballistic vests.

Police departments across the country have been seeking funding for the additional ballistic materials. Austin police began handing out similar vests, which cost $336 each, in February.

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday described officers’ need for extra protection saying, “In the past, this hasn’t been as big of an issue in the country, but as we’ve seen in the last year, very violent crimes have been committed with AR 15s and AK-47s, and quite simply our (existing) vests won’t stop that.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s