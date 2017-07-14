Cleanup from crude oil line spill continues; FM 20 still closed

Related Coverage Crude oil line spill evacuations lifted in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Farm to Market 20 near Shiloh Road, which is just a few miles southwest of the city of Bastrop continues to be closed Friday morning as crews work to clean up a crude oil spill near the road that happened Thursday around 9:20 a.m.

A spokesperson for Magellan Pipeline Company, LP says a contractor was working on their Longhorn pipeline system when he struck the fitting on the pipeline causing the release. The contractor was conducting maintenance on the pipeline, which was in service. The company says the pipeline was immediately shut down. A release sent by Magellan confirmed that 15 houses near the site were evacuated for most of the day, Thursday. That evacuation order was lifted several hours later allowing residents to sleep at their homes Thursday night.

Magellan says initial estimates indicate around 1,200 barrels of crude oil, about 50,400 gallons, leaked. Magellan stated they are working with environmental specialists on-site to minimize the damage.

“Actions have been taken to contain the crude oil release to minimize environmental impact and to ensure public safety. The oil has been contained in a small area around the pipeline release and no crude oil has reached any water,” the company said in a statement.

Aerials of the spill site showed heavy construction equipment next to what appears to be an oil pond. Numerous emergency crews were lined up along FM 20 Thursday afternoon to assist with the spill.

Auqa Water, which provides service to 50,000 customers tells KXAN their water lines are sealed. However, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reports about 40 private water wells exist in that area near the spill. No word if any of those are impacted or if the TCEQ plans to test the wells.

The company has sent around 100 employees as well as vac trucks to contain the spill. Magellan also said they would reimburse any costs incurred by residents during the evacuation. No animals have been reported harmed by the spill.