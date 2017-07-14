Boil order issued for City of Bastrop

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The entire city of Bastrop is under a boil order after crews struck a large water line near the Bastrop State Park; All water used for drinking or food preparation should be boiled for at least 3 – 5 minutes.

Work is underway to repair the line however there is no estimate as to when repairs will be made.

The order does not affect customers of Aqua Water or WCID No. 2.

Residents will be notified when the boil notice has been lifted. Call the Utility Customer Service Department at 512-332-8830 with questions.

