AUSTIN (KXAN) — Introducing Sir Carter and Rumi! Just after midnight, Beyonce posted on her Instagram a photo of her and her 1-month-old twins.

In the photo, Queen Bey is cradling her babies while decked out in a vibrant lilac outfit. She’s also wearing a blue veil and standing in front of a flower arrangement. It is quite reminiscent of her pregnancy reveal.

In her Instagram post, Beyonce says: “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month old today followed by an array of emojis of hearts and faces.

Beyonce gave birth to the boy and girl on June 14.