Baby elephant born at Houston Zoo

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Houston Zoo welcomed a new baby elephant this week!

After a two-year pregnancy, Shanti, a 26-year-old Asian elephant, gave birth to Joy, a healthy 305-pound female calf on Wednesday. Joy began nursing within three hours of being born.

Zoo officials say because baby elephants aren't terribly steady when they're first born.

“Our animal team is thrilled that the birth has gone smoothly,” said Lisa Marie Avendano, vice president of animal operations at the Houston Zoo. “We look forward to continuing to watch Joy and Shanti bond, and introducing her to Houston.”

If you haven’t been to the Houston Zoo lately, in May, the zoo unveiled an expanded elephant habitat which doubled the entire elephant complex.