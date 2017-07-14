Abbott to detail Texas ‘vision’ during campaign announcement

AUSTIN (AP/KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is promising to “lay out a vision to ensure that Texas remains the most exceptional state in America” on Friday in San Antonio, when he’s expected to formally announce his re-election campaign.

Abbott said in a Facebook video late Thursday that he’ll unveil “the next step in our campaign” on Friday, the fourth anniversary of a San Antonio event where he unveiled his original gubernatorial run.

No major Democrat has yet offered to run against Abbott, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has denied rumors he could challenge the governor during the 2018 Republican primary. Patrick says his campaign war chest has grown to almost $17 million; Abbott reported having more than $34 million in cash on-hand in January.

In the video, Abbott bragged about signing a “sanctuary city” law empowering police to inquire about peoples’ immigration status during routine interactions like traffic stops, which opponents are suing to block as unconstitutional.

KXAN.com will live stream Friday’s announcement in this story. The event starts at 3 p.m.