DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man in his 60s is dead and a woman is critically injured in a crash on westbound State Highway 71 in southeast Travis County.

Medics were called to SH 71 near Albert Brown Drive at 1:44 p.m.

Two vehicles are involved in the crash. All westbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted to Albert Brown Drive.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this page as we get additional information.