Car plunges from 7th floor of downtown Austin parking garage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she drove her car off a parking garage Thursday morning in downtown Austin.

Austin police say just before 8:30 a.m. the woman drove her BMW convertible off the 7th floor of the Littlefield parking garage and fell onto another vehicle in an alley on Brazos Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets. The crash ruptured a gas line, but crews have been able to turn off the gas. The garage has nine levels.

William Birch was parking in the alleyway to check on a construction project when he heard a weird noise. “My window was down and I heard something really loud and abnormal, so I started driving forward and the vehicle landed on the backside of my Tahoe.”

If Birch had waited a few more seconds, the BMW would’ve landed right on top of his SUV instead of just clipping the backside.all of his back windows were knocked out but the SUV was still driveable.

Drivers should avoid the area since two eastbound lanes of Sixth Street are blocked and two westbound lanes of Fifth Street are blocked. Austin-Travis County EMS says the driver is in her 30s. Police say she has serious injuries.

In September, a 24-year-old man drove off the top floor of the same parking garage. While the man got out of his Toyota 4Runner with no injuries, his SUV was left dangling for hours.