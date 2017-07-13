Williamson County looks to improve, expand US 183 in rural area

US 183 in northern Williamson County, near Liberty Hill. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County is asking for public input on how to transform US 183 from a rural highway to a highway that will be able to accommodate the growth in the area.

The proposed Corridor F/US 183 improvements looks at providing controlled access to the highway from State Highway 29 to the northern Williamson County line. Currently, US 183 in the area is a four-lane highway without a median.

“We are talking about a limited access roadway, with on ramps and off ramps that really separates the north and southbound traffic making it much safer,” says Williamson County Commissioner Cynthia Long.

Over the next 18 months, the study will take place in multiple phases. Because the project could potentially take over right-of-way, access to private properties may be needed to conduct surveys. Owners of those properties would be contacted to request permission to access their property.

A public forum is scheduled from 5-7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 13 at Grace Alive Church, 16030 Texas 29 in Liberty Hill. If you can’t make it to a public forum, you can submit your input here.

