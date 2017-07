SANJIANG DONG AUTONOMOUS COUNTY, China (KXAN) — Sixteen drivers got caught in a mudslide that swept their vehicles off the road in south China Wednesday.

A dash camera captured the moment the wall of mud came rolling down a busy road. Officials said the mudslide was the result of persistent rain in the area.

One driver described the mud hitting him on the head and overturning his car. In all, 16 drivers and passengers were caught up in the scary scene.

No major injuries were reported.