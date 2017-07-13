The story behind new Willie Nelson mural in Dallas

Willie Nelson Mural in Dallas. (KXAS)

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — Growing up in Communist-controlled Romania in the 1980s, Dan Colcer, was only exposed to only limited amounts of music and entertainment, but he vividly remembers one Texan that left an indelible mark on his life: Willie Nelson.

“He had long hair and blue jeans, and it was like ‘ka-boom,'” Colcer told KXAS in Dallas. “If you were like that over in Romania you’d be getting in big trouble.”

Three decades later, Colcer is an artist living in Dallas. He is now painting what he deemed a “symbol of freedom” onto a wall at the northwest corner of Preston Road and Royal Lane in Dallas.

“It’s just the way Willie speaks to everybody,” Colcer said. “It’s hard not to like him.” Colcer’s mural, which was commissioned by the property owner, is vibrant and colorful, just like Willie himself.

