Silver Alert issued for missing Flower Mound man

Charles Skinner
Charles Skinner

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (KXAN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 85-year-old man who was last seen around 11 p.m. on Wednesday in Flower Mound.

The Flower Mount Police Department says Charles Edward Skinner has a cognitive impairment and they believe he poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Skinner has a black 2011 Honda CRV with Texas License Plate DF3L914. He is 5-foot-9, 200 pounds, has white hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Flower Mound Police Department at 972-539-4357.

