AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Del Valle ISD school bus crashed with an SUV in southeast Austin Thursday afternoon.

Austin police were called to the 6200 block of East Stassney Lane, near Burleson Road, at 1:39 p.m. for the crash.

Four students were on the bus. The bus driver and a student were evaluated by Austin-Travis County EMS, according to the school district.

Eastbound Stassney Lane is closed while crews work to move the school bus, which came to rest on top of a barricade.