Ruptured crude oil line forces shelter-in-place in Bastrop County

By Published: Updated:

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — People who live just a few miles southwest of Bastrop are being asked to shelter in place due to a crude oil line that ruptured.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says the leak was reported around 9:20 a.m. at 417 Farm to Market 20 near Shiloh Road. FM 20 is closed at this time.

Authorities say emergency crews have sent out messages asking people who live withing a 2-mile radius to shelter in place. It is not known how long residents are being asked to shelter in place.

According to Bastrop County Appraisal District records, LiquidPower Speciality Products is associated with the property. LiquidPower Specialty Products is owned by Berkshire Hathaway, which is owned by Warren Buffett.

KXAN News will update this story as more information becomes available. 

 

