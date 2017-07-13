Residents call on San Marcos to take stance on sanctuary cities law

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – A group in San Marcos is calling for the city to take a stance on Senate Bill 4, a law that aims to crack down on illegal immigration.

“Now more than ever, we need to gather voices and signatures and people to help fight this cause,” said Hays County resident Alicia Guerrero. “Austin is against SB4, so is San Antonio. We being between those cities with such a high Hispanic immigrant population should be on board as well.”

Late last month Guerrero’s father was pulled over for running a stop sign. When officers learned he was in the country illegally, he was arrested.

“My father and other immigrants do not have that privilege, they make a common mistake like we do and they are sent to immigration and separated from their families,” said Guerrero. “SB4 is going to make that so much worse.”

Thursday morning the group went to local businesses asking to hang signs in opposition of SB4. They say they plan on presenting the city council with a petition in the near future.

“The silence that we’ve heard from them just proves to me that they don’t care as much as they say they do and that’s very concerning to me as a constituent and an organizer,” said San Marcos resident Karen Munoz.

KXAN reached out to the city of San Marcos for a comment, the city says council members passed a resolution in August 2016 setting forth guiding principles that the city would pursue in the 2017 legislative session.

Out of the list of eight guiding principles, SB4 is not mentioned. Those eight principles include education, environment resource protection, parks and public facilities, economic development, transportation, land use, neighbors and housing and local control.

“The council has taken no action to amend this list of guiding principles, and therefore has no official position as a body on this particular bill,” said Communications Specialist Trey Hatt in a statement.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon talks with the group pushing the city to take a stance tonight on KXAN News at 6 p.m.