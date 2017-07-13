PHOTO: Round Rock jewelry heist suspects rammed by police

Related Coverage Round Rock jewelry heist leads to chase, crash

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The men who Round Rock police say robbed a jewelry store and then led police on a short chase Wednesday have been identified.

Round Rock police say Bryan Everage, 31, and Elkanah Hendrix, 35, were trying to get away from police when one of the two pointed a weapon at officers. That’s when an officer made the decision to ram the armed duo’s motorcycle — effectively ending the pursuit. Neither of the men were injured.

Each of the men are charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated robbery. They are being held in the Williamson County Jail.

The incident started around noon Wednesday when the suspects barged into Stall Jewelers, at Interstate 35 and US 79, and held the employees at gunpoint. One of the suspects fired a single shot as he took one of the employees to the back of the store.

Police arrived just as the men were speeding off on a motorcycle. The pair tried to get away down Chisholm Trail while officers gave chase. Police say the passenger on the motorcycle pointed a gun at officers several times during the pursuit. That’s when the officer rammed the motorcycle.