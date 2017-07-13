O’Rourke outraises Sen. Cruz in underdog ’18 bid to unseat him

AUSTIN (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke has outraised U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz while beginning his underdog bid to unseat the incumbent Republican next year.

In a Facebook post Thursday, O’Rourke said his 2018 Senate campaign took in more than $2 million through the end of June. His campaign war chest was worth nearly $1.9 million, and O’Rourke says he won’t take PAC funding.

Spokeswoman Catherine Frazier said Cruz raised $1.6 million in 2017’s second quarter, and had $5.7 million in cash on-hand.

O’Rourke is a third-term House member from El Paso who once played guitar in a punk band. He launched his challenge of Cruz in March.

A Democrat hasn’t won statewide office in Texas since 1994 and Cruz finished second in 2016’s Republican presidential primary. Still, O’Rourke insists he’s beatable.