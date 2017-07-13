New law will allow open carry of knives, swords in Texas

Related Coverage Sword-wielding man avoiding prostitution arrest battles officers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Texans will be able to open carry Bowie knives, swords, daggers and spears starting September 1.

“Push daggers and double sided knives are probably going be more popular with the general public for self defense,” Austin Rohr, owner of Superior Firearms in Tyler says. “People could always buy them, own them, and collect them. We actually saw, even for years, people would still carry these knives. I think it was almost unknown to the public that [they were illegal to open carry.]”

House Bill 1935 was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in June, removing several types of knives and bladed weapons from the list of illegal weapons. The Texas Knife Law Reform Bill will allow people to open carry anywhere except correctional facilities, colleges, schools, bars and houses of worship.

Knives with blades over 5-1/2 inches won’t be able to be carried into businesses where alcohol comprises more than 51 percent of overall revenue.