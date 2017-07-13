Man critically injured in crash involving dump truck near Loop 360 Bridge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was critically injured in a crash Thursday night with a dump truck just north of the Loop 360 Bridge in west Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics were called to the crash at the intersection of Loop 360 and Courtyard Drive at 8:59 p.m. Only two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The man has been taken to Dell Seton Medical Center. Austin police say no lanes have been blocked by the crash, because the vehicles came to a stop in the right shoulder of the southbound lanes.

