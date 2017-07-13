Man critically injured in crash involving dump truck near Loop 360 Bridge

By Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was critically injured in a crash Thursday night with a dump truck just north of the Loop 360 Bridge in west Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics were called to the crash at the intersection of Loop 360 and Courtyard Drive at 8:59 p.m. Only two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The man has been taken to Dell Seton Medical Center. Austin police say no lanes have been blocked by the crash, because the vehicles came to a stop in the right shoulder of the southbound lanes.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this page as we get additional information. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s