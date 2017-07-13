Homeowner justice: Package thief caught running from front door

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A homeowner confronted a thief who was stealing a package off her porch in San Jose on Wednesday.

Heidi Burrows was driving to her house on Tulip Drive at around 5:45 p.m. when she saw a woman running from her porch with a box.

She watched as the thief threw the package in an SUV and got into the backseat. Burrows said she could see a man was driving.

Burrows pulled in front of them and began honking her horn. The thieves threw the package out the window and sped off.

Burrows was able to snap some pictures of the car’s license plate before they drove off. Her security cameras caught the entire incident on camera.

A police report has been filed.

KRON4 is heading to San Jose to speak with Burrows about what happened. We are also contacting San Jose Police.