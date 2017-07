AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was briefly evacuated Thursday afternoon.

Austin police tell KXAN there was a false alarm and that passengers are being allowed back in the terminal.

Twitter users reported the fire alarm was sounding in the terminal.

Additional details weren’t immediately available. The lower levels of ABIA were evacuated when a cooler was found abandoned last week.

Something happens at Austin airport, TX. Everybody is evacuating. #austin pic.twitter.com/675rkz3xyw — Wansoo Im (@wansoo) July 13, 2017