El Paso officer accused of leaving baby alone in bath for 45 minutes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The off-duty El Paso police officer charged in the drowning of his son was arguing with his estranged wife and left his infant son in the bathtub for nearly 45 minutes while it overflowed, flooding the upstairs of his apartment, according to court documents.

Raymond Licon Jr., 27, a two-year veteran of the El Paso Police Department, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of his 11-month old son, Azrael, on June 20.

According to court documents, Licon had both of his children with him in his apartment on June 20 when he got into an argument with his estranged wife over text messages around 8:34 p.m.

At some point during the argument, he put Azrael into the bathtub and started the water before he stepped away.

The argument between Licon continued and the two fought on the phone and via text. Cell phone records also show that he spoke with one other person before he finally called 911 at 9:19 p.m. — 45 minutes after the argument with his estranged wife began.

By the time he called 911, the overflowing bathtub had flooded the upstairs apartment and water was coming through the floor into the ceiling of the first floor, according to documents.

Licon allegedly told a neighbor and responding officers that he’d forgotten his son in the bathtub and blamed himself for his death.

Police arrested and charged Licon and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $10,000 bond. He has since been relieved of duty with the department.