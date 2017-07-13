Dallas officials ask that mural honoring fallen officers come down

The Associated Press Published:
In this Wednesday, July 12, 2017, photo, a man and his pet dog bicycle past a mural painted on a fence in Dallas. The owner of the establishment Diana Paz and cousin Cesar Paz, who manages the establishment, say the mural pays tribute to the fallen officers of the July 7, 2016, Dallas police shootings at a Black Lives Matter protest and to law enforcement nationwide. Dallas officials are asking that a mural be taken down or altered because it violates city codes. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
In this Wednesday, July 12, 2017, photo, a man and his pet dog bicycle past a mural painted on a fence in Dallas. The owner of the establishment Diana Paz and cousin Cesar Paz, who manages the establishment, say the mural pays tribute to the fallen officers of the July 7, 2016, Dallas police shootings at a Black Lives Matter protest and to law enforcement nationwide. Dallas officials are asking that a mural be taken down or altered because it violates city codes. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas officials are asking that a mural honoring law enforcement officers who died in a sniper attack last year be taken down or altered because it violates city codes.

A violation notice says the owners of Last Call Lounge did not have a permit to construct the 8-foot fence on which the mural was painted.

Inspectors said the metal siding on the fence blocks visibility at a four-way stop.

The owners applied for a permit to build the fence and use the metal siding after receiving the citation. They also hired workers to move the fence back three feet to increase visibility at the intersection.

Inspectors have yet to review the alterations.

The Dallas Department of Code Compliance confirmed that a citation had been issued but declined to comment.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s