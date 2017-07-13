Construction crews strike gas line in Lockhart

Gas leak on Medina Street in Lockhart on July 13, 2017. (Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management)
CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Gas is working on repairing a gas leak in Lockhart after a construction crew struck the line Thursday morning.

The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management says the leak occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Medina Street near Bowie Street. Residents in the 900-1000 block of Medina Street were asked to shelter in place for a short period of time before crews were able to cap the leak around 11:30 a.m.

Medina Street will remain blocked to traffic as repairs are made.

 

