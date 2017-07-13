Blue Bell launches new Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch ice cream

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch. That’s Blue Bell’s newest flavor.

The company says the new flavor is being revealed in celebration of National Ice Cream Day on July 16. The new flavor is the company’s original vanilla ice cream loaded with chocolate-coated pretzel bites, chopped roasted almonds and milk chocolate chunks.

“Our new flavor was inspired by the popular snack mixes that combine sweet and salty foods,” said Wayne Hugo, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “When developing Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch we tried many different recipes, and combinations of ingredients. But in the end, the mixture of chocolate, pretzels and almonds in a vanilla ice cream received rave reviews from our taste panels.”

Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch hits store shelves this week and will be available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Last summer, Blue Bell launched Cookie Two Step, vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, combined with chunks of chocolate crème filled cookies and tasty chocolate chip cookie dough pieces.