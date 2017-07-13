Austin issues burn ban at city parks due to dry conditions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even a small piece of burning charcoal can start a large brush fire—as evident by the 200-acre brush fire in Blanco County earlier this week. With that in mind, the city of Austin is temporarily banning the building of fires and grilling in all city parks, greenbelts and preserves.

The city says due to dangerous fire conditions, the use of wood or charcoal BBQ pits/grills/smokers are prohibited. However, propane stoves are allowed in designated picnic areas. Smoking is always prohibited in Austin parks.

If you’re caught grilling, you could receive a fine between $300 and $500.

This time last summer was the last time the city implemented the same park burn ban.

Most of the counties in Central Texas are currently under a burn ban.