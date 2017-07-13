As aquifer level drops, San Marcos will start Stage 1 drought restrictions

By Published:
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Starting Sunday, the city of San Marcos will enter Stage 1 drought restrictions in response to dropping Edwards Aquifer levels.

Under Stage 1 drought rules, sprinklers can only be used one day per week on a designated weekday determined by your address. You can water your lawn with a hose-end sprinkler on your designated weekday before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

Irrigation with an automatic system is allowed on your designated weekday beginning at 8 p.m. and ending the following morning at 8 a.m.

Hand watering and using soaker hoses or drip irrigation is allowed on any day and at any time, the city says.

With Stage 1 rules, San Marcos residents are also limited to car washing, washing impervious surfaces and foundation watering to one day per week. The city notes that wasting water is prohibited.

“We have been lucky the last few years, but it’s important to remember that drought is always just around the corner in our area,” Tom Taggart, the executive director of city Public Services said.

You can find more information on the Stage 1 rules on the city of San Marcos website.

Stage 1 rules are implemented whenever the 10-day average Edwards Aquifer index falls below 660 feet above mean sea level. On July 13, the 10-day average was at 559.9 feet and the daily reading was 658.1 feet.

 

