16 fallen service members in military plane crash escorted to airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The bodies of the fallen service members who died in a plane crash earlier this week were escorted through the Metro by a motorcade Thursday.

Local law enforcement escorted the 16 service members from the Mississippi State Crime Lab in Pearl to the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

WJTV crews were there when they left the crime lab to go to the airport. There was a small group standing outside on Highway 80 as the motorcade passed.

The group was there holding flags and said they wanted to show support to the families who are in mourning.

Several law enforcement agencies from Mississippi drove in the motorcade.