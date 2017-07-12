Woman brings 4-year-old along to burglarize Georgetown home, police say

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A woman who authorities say was caught burglarizing a Georgetown home had her daughter in tow the whole time.

On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., an owner who lived in the Cedar Hollow Crossing neighborhood called 911 stating their entry gate was broken and an unfamiliar vehicle was parked in the driveway. When Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, they found 32-year-old Racine Young at the home along with her 4-year-old daughter.

Stolen property from inside the home was found in Young’s vehicle. Young was arrested.

Young was arrested and charged with burglary of a residence. Her daughter was released to her paternal grandmother and Child Protective Services was notified of the incident.