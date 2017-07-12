Williamson County conducts checks to verify registered sex offenders

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Making sure registered sex offenders are where they say they are is always a daunting task for law enforcement since it takes manpower and time to verify locations.

Earlier this week, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office along with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, conducted a county-wide sex offender compliance check. Out of the 191 registered sex offenders in the county, the operation targeted “high” to “moderate risk” registered sex offenders—which is 49 individuals.

The operation found seven registered sex offenders were found to not be in compliance. In some cases, the individuals had not changed their vehicle information or employment.

“It is important that all the registered sex offenders know that we will always be following up. We want to make sure they are in compliance for the safety of our community,” said Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

Authorities say they weren’t able to track down 10 of the offenders but they plan on following up with them to check their status.

A KXAN Investigation revealed a series of Austin cases in which sex offenders go for months, if not years, without confirming their registration as the law requires.