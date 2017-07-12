Texas school district employees personal information compromised

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Association of School Boards says they are offering credit monitoring services for its members whose personal information might have been compromised after the agency accidentally made the data publicly accessible.

The TASB, an association that represents Texas school districts, says it was recently notified that personal information, such as names and Social Security numbers, was accessible on the internet through one of its website applications. TASB says the application where the information was made public is used to report wages to the Texas Workforce Commission that it administers for participating district employers.

Once aware of the problem, TASB took the application offline. The agency says after they determined which employers were affected, they sent out letters to school district employees warning them of the leak.

For affected employees, TASB is providing a hotline for questions and a one-year membership to a credit monitoring and identity fraud product.

The agency says corrective actions are being taken to implement additional security protocols that caused the problem as well as security training for all TASB staff.

