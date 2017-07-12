Suspect arrested in murder of man answering Backpage ad

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a suspect in the murder of Dunieski Castillo Leyva in southeast Austin on Sunday.

Investigators determined Levya and two friends were responding to what police describe as a sexually-oriented ad on Backpage.com. They drove to an apartment at 2501 Anken Dr., near the intersection of East Oltorf Street and South Pleasant Valley Road, around 1:12 a.m. on July 9.

Police say an argument began when certain services were not received and Leyva and his friends requested their money back. The argument became violent and Leyva and his friends ran from the apartment.

Leyva got into the driver’s seat of his truck and began to back out when Julian Juan Medrano, 17, ran to the front of the truck and fired one round into the vehicle, police say. The bullet hit and killed Leyva.

The truck, still in gear, rolled back hitting several vehicles before coming to a stop.

Detective say additional charges against others involved are expected as the investigation continues. A mugshot of Medrano was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.