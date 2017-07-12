South Carolina family welcomes first baby girl in 137 years

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — It’s been 137 years since the Settle family has given birth to a baby girl, but Carter Louise Settle changed that.

“She was born on Sunday June 25th… 6 lbs. 14 oz…19 inches… and she’s perfect,” mother Kelen Settle said as she held her 2-week-old baby and first girl to be born to her husband’s last name in nearly 140 years.

“My father actually did some homework when we found out it was a girl,” Will Settle said. “He started to think back, ‘You know my father didn’t have any sisters, my grandfather may of had some sisters…’ and started to kind of move further back and found out there hasn’t been one in that long.”

The South Carolina family had their baby sex reveal was at a Christmas party back home in Atlanta. The pink and purple balloons and pink silly string stunned the whole family.

“Everybody was expecting a boy I think,” said Will, “I definitely was.”

