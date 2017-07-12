Round Rock jewelry heist leads to chase, crash

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Two men are in custody following a jewelry store robbery and chase that ended in a crash Wednesday morning in Round Rock.

Police were called to Stall Jewelers, at the intersection of Interstate 35 and US 79, around 11:50 a.m., after two armed men walked into the store. The men ran out of the store and jumped into a vehicle as officers arrived on scene.

The suspects sped away and led officers on a brief chase down Chisholm Trail before colliding with a police vehicle at the intersection of Farm to Market 620 and Chisholm Trail. Officers immediately apprehended one of the robbers but a second tried to run away. Officers arrested the second robber moments later.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police processed the scene.