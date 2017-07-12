Moreland talks baseball on More Than the Score

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former major leaguer and Longhorn great stopped by More Than the Score to talk baseball on Wednesday. Moreland gives his insight into the rise of the Astros and his unique perspective after being in Chicago to see the how bad things were for the Cubs just years before winning the 2016 World Series.
