If med spa services at a fraction of the price sounds like something you would be into, then listen up. Katie Beck is one of the owners at Texas Laser & Aesthetics, and she is also a licensed Laser Professional, Medical Aesthetician and Injector. She’s here to tell us more about getting med spa services at a fraction of the price! Texas Laser and aesthetics is on South Lamar Boulevard. You can stop by for a free consultation. Go to TexasLaserAcademy.com for more information or call them at 512-850-8438.

Sponsored by Texas Laser and Aesthetics. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.