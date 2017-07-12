Med Spa Services at a Fraction of the Price

By Published:
Texas Laser & Aesthetics
Texas Laser & Aesthetics

If med spa services at a fraction of the price sounds like something you would be into, then listen up. Katie Beck is one of the owners at Texas Laser & Aesthetics, and she is also a licensed Laser Professional, Medical Aesthetician and Injector. She’s here to tell us more about getting med spa services at a fraction of the price! Texas Laser and aesthetics is on South Lamar Boulevard. You can stop by for a free consultation. Go to TexasLaserAcademy.com for more information or call them at 512-850-8438.

 

 

 

Sponsored by Texas Laser and Aesthetics. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s