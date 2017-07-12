Man dies after Round Rock collision

By Published:
A memorial cross stands at the scene of a fatal accident along Double Creek Drive in Round Rock. (KXAN Photo)
A memorial cross stands at the scene of a fatal accident along Double Creek Drive in Round Rock. (KXAN Photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man died following a collision last month at the intersection of Double Creek and Forest Creek drives in Round Rock.

Round Rock police say Gustavo Trejo was pinned into a vehicle when officers were called to the scene of the crash around 1:50 a.m. on June 4. Firefighters worked to cut him from the vehicle and he was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation into the incident is still underway.

In the month since the crash, a fence has been repaired and a memorial cross has been setup at the scene.

