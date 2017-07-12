Man arrested, accused of punching passenger on Southwest Airlines flight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 28-year-old man could face federal charges for allegedly causing a fight aboard a Southwest Airlines flight on Tuesday.

Austin police say they responded to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport around 4:41 p.m. due to an altercation between two passengers. Southwest Flight 3590 was about 30 minutes into its flight from Austin to Chicago Midway when it had to be turned around due to the fight.

Lisa Berkman was on the flight when she said the pilot came over the intercom to announce that there was a disturbance on board and that they were returning to Austin. Berkman says one man, identified by police as Aaron Sweeney, reached over his seat and punched someone.

Officers came aboard the plane and removed Sweeney from the plane. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting transport/arrest and assault on a public servant. Austin police say additional charges could be filed. Sweeney could also face a federal charge for interfering with a flight.

 

