Keeping Your House Cool & Efficient with Technology

By Published:
Allied Siding & Windows
Allied Siding & Windows

John Culver of Allied Siding & Windows joined us in the studio with a solution to keeping cool at home. For the first 30 callers, Allied Siding & Windows will provide 5 inches of blown-in insulation for free and a 1-week installation with any EnergyWise Radiant Shield purchase. The sooner you call, the sooner you can save! You can text Allied to 25827 or call them 512-674-3464. For more details, visit them online at alliedsidingandwindows.com.

 

 

Sponsored by Allied Siding & Windows. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s