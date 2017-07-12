K9 Lobos, partner find $2M of cocaine in Fayette County traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Around 49 pounds of cocaine were found Tuesday in a traffic stop near Flatonia, discovered by none other than K9 Lobos and his partner Sgt. Randy Thumann.

Thirty-five-year-old Ricardo Gloria-Jasso, of Laredo, was driving a Dodge pickup truck on Interstate 10 at the 661 mile marker when Thumann stopped him for a traffic violation at around 12:39 p.m.

Thumann became suspicious of the driver after talking to him about his travel plans, believing Gloria-Jasso was possibly taking narcotics from Mexico to Houston.

After the driver gave Thumann permission to search the vehicle with Lobos, the sergeant saw Gloria-Jasso look at the driver-side cab area of the truck. Thumann then found a natural void that had been reconfigured to hide contraband.

In total, he removed 22 kilos from the truck, arresting Gloria-Jasso on a charge of felony drug possession.

It’s the latest in a long list of drug busts by Sgt. Thumann and Lobos, who in May found $2.7 million worth of cocaine packaged with Fentanyl during a traffic stop.

They do more than catch drug smugglers though; Lobos and Thumann were called to help search for a missing boy last year, finding him unharmed in a tree surrounded by donkeys.