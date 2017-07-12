Home Slice Pizza to open second restaurant in Austin

By Published:
Remdering of new Home Slice Pizza - North Loop Location (Courtesy: Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)
Remdering of new Home Slice Pizza - North Loop Location (Courtesy: Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you live north of the river, you know that making it over to Home Slice Pizza on South Congress can be a trek. With that in mind, the owners of Home Slice Pizza are opening a location in central Austin.

The new location will be located at 501 E. 53rd St., which is near North Loop. The restaurant’s second location is currently under construction and is slated to open late this fall.

Once open, the restaurant will have full service dine-in as well as patio seating. Parking shouldn’t be much of a problem at the new site since the business will have twice the number of onsite parking compared to the original location.

“We look forward to soon delighting our customers, both familiar and new, in a welcoming, vibrant, accessible neighborhood like North Loop,” said Jen Scoville Strickland, co-founder of Home Slice Pizza in a statement.

Home Slice Pizza opened its first location in 2005.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s